People are leaving their cars at gas stations as fuel runs out in Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival

(CNN) Some Florida residents are leaving their cars at gas stations because fuel is running out before Hurricane Dorian arrives in the state.

Miami resident Marion Wilkinson Scott told CNN on Friday he saw 12 cars that were left Thursday night at a Chevron on 152nd Street, five at a Mobile station in the Hammocks and two at another Chevron across from his house.

He posted on Twitter a picture of one of those cars with a note on the dash: "I live close by. My car is out of gas. Please call me when more arrives!" A phone number was included.

I'm seeing this all over S. Flo... cars left over night at the gas station. Letter on the dash says:



"My name is ____. I live close by. My car is out of gas. Please call me when more arrives! Tel: ____."



There won't be more gas at this station today. 🙁#Dorianflorida #Dorian pic.twitter.com/5NQ95J6J0a — Marion Wilkinson Scott (@mcdscott1) August 30, 2019

"My friends have given similar reports from various places in the city. I think a lot of people were in denial about this storm. Now they are a bit panicky," Scott told CNN.

He said he tried to top off his own tank at all those stations Thursday but had no luck.

