Elizabeth Cady Stanton, left, and Susan B. Anthony were lifelong friends and social reformers who campaigned for women's rights in the United States. The Seneca Falls Convention in 1848, organized by Stanton in her hometown of Seneca Falls, New York, was the first American gathering that specifically addressed a woman's right to vote. But it still took more than 70 years until women's suffrage became guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, with the ratification of the 19th Amendment in August 1920.

Suffragists are escorted out of New York's City Hall by police in 1908. By this time, a few U.S. states were allowing women to vote. Around the world, women had recently won the right to vote in New Zealand, Australia and Finland.

In March 1913, the National American Women Suffrage Association organized the Woman Suffrage Procession in Washington. The march took place the day before Woodrow Wilson's inauguration to maximize exposure. Inez Milholland, a labor lawyer, suffragist and World War I correspondent, started off the procession on a white horse.

The procession included nine bands, five mounted brigades, 26 floats and nearly 8,000 marchers.

As the procession made its way down Pennsylvania Avenue, the marchers were jeered and harassed by the crowds. More than 200 people were injured.

Hedwega Reicher, a famous actress, wears a costume in front of the Treasury Building during the march in 1913. After the parade, protesters began being more theatrical to keep the movement in the press and the public debate.