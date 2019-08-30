Canada has replaced US as goal for some migrants

Alice Driver is a freelance journalist whose work focuses on migration, human rights and gender equality. She is based in Mexico City. Driver is the author of "More or Less Dead: Feminicide, Haunting, and the Ethics of Representation in Mexico." In this piece, Driver is using first names only, so as not to compromise any future asylum cases. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) Hundreds of African migrants have camped out in front of the Siglo XXI immigration facility in Tapachula, Mexico, to protest their inability to legally leave Mexico.

Alice Driver

Sani, a Muslim man from Ghana and a member of the LGBTQ community, said that he fled his home country after his partner was stoned to death and his house was burned to the ground with his mother inside. "My final destination is Canada," he explained.

Sani said he preferred to request asylum in Canada because he felt that the US, given President Donald Trump's actions, would not treat someone who was both a member of the LGBTQ community and a Muslim with justice and equality. (Because many migrants were worried about their safety and protecting their identity as they go through the asylum process those interviewed agreed to be identified by their first names only.)

For so long, both the US and Canada have been mothers to exiles and offered a home to those persecuted for their faith or their identity, to those fleeing injustice and the threat of death. But every time the Trump administration exercises its power to attack a new group of people -- the LGBTQ community, migrants -- those actions damage our global standing and put in peril justice for all. Members of the US Congress should urge Trump to work with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López-Obrador to create a binational solution for African migrants fleeing persecution so that their lives don't become yet another casualty of our racist immigration policies.