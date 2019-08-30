Cadbury fails to solve racism with multicolored chocolate bar

(CNN) There are many ways to celebrate diversity. It appears eating four different colors of chocolate at the same time is not one of them.

That's the lesson candy-maker Cadbury learned on social media Friday, after its effort to mark India's Independence Day with a multicolored slab of chocolate known as the "Unity Bar" went down... not so well.

"This Independence Day, let's celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India's first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap," the company wrote of its new product.

"Congratulations to Cadbury for solving racism," replied New York Times restaurant critic Tejal Rao -- one of several commentators to criticize the brand for seemingly trivializing racial divisions.

congratulations to cadbury for solving racism https://t.co/ndPsolKTKI — Tejal Rao (@tejalrao) August 29, 2019

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh ironically likened the move to Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech, writing: "'I have a dream that my children will not be judged by the color of their chocolate, but by the content of their creamy filling.' - Martin Luther King Jr."

Read More