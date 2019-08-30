(CNN) Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique has paid tribute to his nine-year-old daughter after she passed away from osteosarcoma -- a form of bone cancer.

The 49-year-old released a statement on Twitter Thursday evening confirming Xana's death and thanking hospital staff for their care over an "intense five months."

"We will miss you lots but we will remember you every day of our lives, with the hope that in the future we'll meet each other again," read the statement

"You'll be the star that guides our family."

The Spaniard, who stepped down from his role as Spain's national boss in June to spend time with his family, thanked those who sent good wishes but asked for "discretion and understanding."

Enrique celebrates Barcelona's Champions League victory with his daughter Xana in 2015.

