(CNN) At an event where Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk were in attendance, who would have thought a 53-year-old man dressed in a crumpled red flannel shirt and flat cap would be the headline act?

Former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona stole the show at Thursday's Champions League draw with a bemusing speech, during which he quoted Shakespeare and prophesied that humans would become immortal.

The four-time Premier League winner left the audience puzzled with his acceptance speech after receiving the President's Award in Monaco from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

"As flies to wanton boys are we to the gods, they kill us for their sport," Cantona said.

