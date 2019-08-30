(CNN) A Portuguese woman interrupted a live Sky News interview to deliver an emotional speech about the uncertainty facing EU citizens after Brexit, in a moment that has resonated widely on social media.

The woman, who didn't give her name, said she'd lived and worked in the UK for 20 years and had joined a protest in Westminster against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament because she felt she had "no voice."

"I work and I gave this country my youth," the woman told the reporter. "I'm very grateful for what you taught me but you must make me part of all this process. I can't just be kicked out. I build things for you, I've looked after your children. I've looked after the elderly in this country. Now you kick me out with what? With what?"

She went on to say that the settlement program for EU nationals applying to live in the UK after Brexit "is not working" and that the Home Office rejected her application due to issues with her National Insurance number. "Now they're saying that I have to start the whole process again, but the 31st of October is fast approaching."

"What am I going to do? How am I going to stay? What are my rights? I'm in the dark like many, many people... I have loads of English friends and they would never do this to me. This unelected parliament did this to us."

