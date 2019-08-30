Jazz up your presentations with templates from Slideshop

Love them or hate them, presentations are a fact of life in school and the workplace. But constantly reusing the same old built-in slide templates in PowerPoint, Google Slides or Keynote can get boring -- and it boxes in your creativity.

Slideshop is designed to change that. It gives you access to over 6,000 slide templates that work with PowerPoint, Google Slides or Keynote. You can currently get a lifetime subscription to this service for just $29.99.

You'll browse the available templates on Slideshop and then download them at your pleasure. These downloads need to be made on a computer, macOS or Windows preferably, and of course you need an internet connection. Before you click download, you can even make customizations (albeit slight ones) to the templates. That way you can get one that exactly fits your needs.

Many of these templates are geared toward specific needs like a marketing campaign, new product introduction or planning for the upcoming quarter or year. There are themes that work for classic business or more creative fields. And they include just about every kind of chart you can think of, from pie charts to line graphs to Venn diagrams.

If you constantly find yourself trying to make your own templates or wishing you had more options for a slide deck, this Slideshop subscription may be well worth the $29.99 price.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.