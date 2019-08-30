Save on the Note 10, Notebook Flash with Samsung's Labor Day deals

Samsung is getting a jump start on Labor Day sales by about three days. The tech giant is hot off the heels of releasing the Galaxy Note 10 line, and there's even an opportunity to save on the latest flagship.

You can save up to $600 on the Note 10 and 10+ when you trade in an eligible device. That's similar to what we saw during the preorder period. Even better, it still uses Samsung's easy to navigate phone selector. We raved about the Note 10+ and called it one of the finest phones on the market.

The portable, compact and zippy Notebook Flash is $50 off for Labor Day. That brings the price of the budget laptop to just $299.99. This notebook features a 13.3-inch display, a fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking and locking, an Intel Celeron processor and Windows 10. While there's only 64 GB of storage, you can expand it via a microSD card slot. And did we mention it comes in a stylish coral color?

Samsung's 12.2-inch Chromebook Plus V2 is $100 off at just $399.99. You get the power of a pen with its touch display, which can tuck into a slot on the side. It's powered by an Intel Celeron processor with 4 GB of RAM. Internally, you'll also get 32 GB of storage, but fear not, as most of your stuff will be stored in the cloud — specifically Google Drive.

The soon-to-be released Galaxy Tab S6 is still available for preorder. Samsung is enticing the preorder by giving you 50% off the keyboard cover. You'll also get four months of YouTube Music and ad-free YouTube with the purchase.

All of these deals are live through Labor Day directly from Samsung.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.