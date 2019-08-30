Labor Day sales 2019: Your A-Z guide for Friday

The sun is setting on the season of warm weather and beach outings. Boo. But for the glass half full among us, that also means great Labor Day sales. Yes!

Topping our list this year are Wayfair's massive Labor Day event, which features discounts as much as 75% off household decor, Old Navy's discounts across denim, dresses and tops, as well as iRobot's sale on its Roomba devices (which you can score for $150 off).

Even though you still have one last workday to slog through before the three-day weekend, a lot of sales have already kicked in and are available to shop right now. To make your life easier, we've created this handy cheat sheet, which we will update every day, so check back each morning throughout the weekend.

Major retailers

Amazon: Save big on a variety of tech items, including iPads, 4K TVs and even the Echo Dot.

Nordstrom: Still in need of warm weather clothing (or looking to stock up for next year)? Nordstrom's seasonal garb such as floral dresses, breathable footwear and lightweight tees are a fraction of the original cost.

Target: Discounts on back-to-school essentials, such as backpacks and Chromebooks, outdoor furniture, TVs and more.

Wayfair: Wayfair is hosting a massive clearance sale, featuring up to 75% off products including outdoor furniture, living room seating, bedroom decor and more.

Fashion and beauty

Adidas: Now until Sept. 3, get 30% off on select items sitewide with the code SPORT30.

Alala: Save 50% on select activewear styles, until Sept. 3.

Andie: Stock up on swimwear this summer during Andie's sale where you can get up to 50% off select styles.

Ban.do: From August 30 until September 2, take an extra $20 off sale items with the code STACKED at checkout.

Carbon38: Enjoy 50% off sale styles from brands like Beyond Yoga, Alo Yoga and more, until Sept. 2.

Colourpop: Take 25% off sitewide on Colourpop's fan-favorite makeup and skincare items, through Sept. 3.

Cover FX: Use the code POOLSIDE to take 20% off sitewide through September 2. And if you spend over $75, you'll get a free Glam & Glow On The Go Set.

eBags: Take 25% off your next set of travel luggage or packing cubes during eBag's sitewide sale, until Sept. 1.

EyeBuyDirect: Get 20% off all frames, plus 30 percent off all lenses with code LABORDAY.

Fossil: Score a hybrid smartwatch for as low as $119, and a full smartwatch, starting at $179.

Hanky Panky: Get up to 65% off Hanky Panky products during their Labor Day sale going on through September 3.

North Face: Take 25% off select styles and 40% off last season's styles from North Face.

Masktini: Get 20% off all Masktini products Friday through Monday.

M.Gemi: Take 15-20% off Italian-crafted footwear from M.Gemi (from the "Before They Go" section of the site), until Sept. 2.

NYDJ: This Labor Day, when you buy more, you save more; score 20% off two or more items, or 30% off 3 or more items.

Original Penguin: Original Penguin's Labor Day Sale offers an extra 50% off Sale styles with code LABOR50 and free shipping with code OPSHIP.

Old Navy: Ahead of Labor Day, save 30% off all jeans, 40% off all dresses and 50% off all tees.

Patcholoy: Take an extra 20% off side-wide from now until September 1 on Patchology's fan-favorite skincare products.

Perry Ellis: Get top menswear styles for a steal. Save 50% on sale styles, plus get free shipping sitewide.

Skagen: Get a new timepiece for as little as $49.99, no code necessary.

Tech

BioLite: Save 15% across the site with code "LABOR15"

Circle: Save $30 on the Circle Home Plus this Labor Day with the code HOMEWORK at checkout .

Coby: A variety of Coby products, including wireless headphones and portable speakers, are now on sale via Amazon.

iRobot: Save up to $150 on select floor care Robots, including the popular Roomba.

JackRabbit: Save big on Garmin smartwatches, along with other running and activewear essentials, until Sept. 2.

Lensabl: Save 20% on blue-light blocking lenses, perfect for those who use their laptop or phones daily, with the code BLOCKBLUE.

Mirror: Score free shipping on a Mirror fitness system (a $250 value) with code LABORDAY19.

Rosetta Stone: Ready to learn a new language? Shop Rosetta Stone's software for half its original price.

ZAGG: Take 25% off site wide on brands like Mophie, InvisibleSheild and ZAGG.

Home

Allswell: Until Sept. 8, take 15% off mattresses and bedding with the code LD15.

Bear Mattress: 20% off using the code 20LD at checkout, until Sept. 3, plus two free cloud pillows with every purchase

Casper: Take 10% off any mattress order with the promo code LABORDAY, until Aug. 31.

Crane & Canopy: From Aug. 29 until Sept. 2, take 60% off Crane & Canopy's luxury bedding, sheets and home decor.

Cost Plus World Market: Save 30% on regular-priced living, dining, home and office furniture, plus get free shipping on orders over $75 with the code FURNDEAL30.

Framebridge: This Labor Day, take 15% off all orders over $50 on Framebridge.

Hayneedle: A number of outdoor summer essentials, including grills, outdoor dining furniture, porch swings and more, are heavily discounted at Hayneedle.

Joss & Main: Shoppers can enjoy 75 percent off select home products until Sept. 3.

Lulu and Georgia: Save on rugs, lighting and accent pieces until Sept. 23. Shoppers can take 20% off with the code TAKE20

Molekule: With the code LABORDAY19, shoppers can save $100 off a Molekule device.

Nectar: Currently, Nectar is offering $100 off mattress (plus shoppers can score two free memory foam pillows with their mattress purchase).

Nest Bedding: Until Sept. 8, Nest Bedding is offering $200 off select mattresses with the code SUMNITEZZ.

Rove Concepts: Save big on modern furniture during Rove Concepts' Early Labor Day Sale (until Aug. 29), where you can score 15% off sitewide, plus 15% back in vouchers with the code LABOR15.

Sleep Number: Until Sept. 8, Sleep Number's 360 smart beds are up to $600 off, plus you can save 50% on limited edition smart beds.

SodaStream: Score 15% off sitewide with the code LABOR.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.