Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)What to do about shared scooters, the increased spending power of single women and a reason for more intense exercise. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.
In the Wild West of transportation, no one knows what to do about scooters. But either companies fix the problems plaguing the shared transportation or they may be remembered as a fad.
One arrest can send a family spiraling into debt. The bail industry that profits off the underprivileged is stopping reform across the country.
Women have always tended to be the principal shoppers in American households, and single women outspend married women, research says. Here's where they're spending money.
Makes sense, right? Now there's a study to back up the belief that higher levels of aerobic exercise may improve sexual performance.
Vietnam is ramping up its propaganda to get back from China an archipelago that's been disputed for more than 300 years. These islands could explode the China-Vietnam relationship.
This hearing could not possibly have evened the scales of justice. But at least it gave Epstein's accusers a voice.