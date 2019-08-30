(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Hurricane Dorian is spinning in the Atlantic Ocean and on track to smack Grand Bahama island on Sunday before making landfall as soon as Monday on the US mainland. Follow live updates.
-- Several Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders were swept up Thursday and Friday in a series of arrests.
-- The President's personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, was known for her loyalty -- until she was pushed out.
-- States are trying to change a system that keeps poor people in jail. The bail industry has been blocking them.
-- A US service member was killed Thursday in combat in Afghanistan, the NATO-led operation says.
-- The Democratic National Committee is preparing to reject Iowa Democrats' proposal to allow virtual caucuses, injecting uncertainty into the voting process.
-- Simone Biles' brother has been arrested and charged in a shooting that killed three people.
-- One of the most complex ecosystems on our planet has been officially downgraded: from "poor" to "very poor."
-- As super famous as Taylor Swift is, at least one person didn't know who she was.