Students at one Australian school will take home more than just their homework. They're carrying out their trash, too.

(CNN) Students at one Australian school will soon be bringing home more than just their homework at the end of each day. They'll be taking their trash, too.

Melbourne Girls' College is set to launch a new initiative this school year that aims to create what they hope will be a zero-waste environment by having students carry out their garbage.

The principal of the school says the plan is aimed at raising the consciousness of its 1,400 student body with the hope the ideas of reusing, recycling, and repurposing, will stick with them.

"If we can get that message through to our students and to their wider family, community, then it's going to have a ripple effect," Money told CNN affiliate ABC Radio Melbourne

One thing they'll notice for sure -- the classrooms will have no trash cans.

Read More