This is what Hurricane Dorian looks like from space
Updated 7:38 PM ET, Thu August 29, 2019
(CNN)As meteorologists keep an eye on Hurricane Dorian on the ground, the International Space Station's camera is keeping an eye on it from above.
The camera captured the powerful storm around 1 p.m. Thursday as it roared over the Atlantic Ocean, north of Puerto Rico.
Dorian is projected to make landfall in the US early Monday morning as a Category 4 storm.
The governors of both Florida and Georgia have declared a state of emergency.
