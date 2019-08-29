Sally Ride: America's first woman in space

Ride, left, and Anna Lee Fisher work on a mission sequence test as part of their 1978 astronaut class at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Ride, a Los Angeles native, earned four degrees at Stanford University, including a doctorate in physics, according to NASA.

Ride joined NASA as part of the class of 1978, the first to include women. From left are Shannon Lucid, Margaret Rhea Seddon, Kathryn D. Sullivan, Judith Resnik, Fisher and Ride in August 1979.

Photos: Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut

Ride's official NASA portrait in January 1983. During a 2008 interview with CNN, Ride recalled how the trip to space gave her a new perspective on Earth: "You can't get it just standing on the ground, with your feet firmly planted on Earth. You can only get it from space, and it's just remarkable how beautiful our planet is and how fragile it looks."