Sally Ride: America's first woman in space

Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, talks with ground control during a six-day mission aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983.
Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
Ride, left, and Anna Lee Fisher work on a mission sequence test as part of their 1978 astronaut class at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Ride, a Los Angeles native, earned four degrees at Stanford University, including a doctorate in physics, according to NASA.
Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
Ride joined NASA as part of the class of 1978, the first to include women. From left are Shannon Lucid, Margaret Rhea Seddon, Kathryn D. Sullivan, Judith Resnik, Fisher and Ride in August 1979.
Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
Ride's official NASA portrait in January 1983. During a 2008 interview with CNN, Ride recalled how the trip to space gave her a new perspective on Earth: "You can't get it just standing on the ground, with your feet firmly planted on Earth. You can only get it from space, and it's just remarkable how beautiful our planet is and how fragile it looks."
Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
Ride and the rest of the STS-7 Challenger crew in January 1983. Next to Ride, from left, are John M. Fabian, Bob Crippen, Norman Thagard and Frederick Hauck.
Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
A technician helps Ride strap herself into a shuttle mission simulator in Houston in May 1983, less than a month before her launch.
Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
Ride prepares to take off in a T-38 jet as she leaves Houston for Kennedy Space Center in June 1983, three days before the shuttle launch.
Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
The space shuttle Challenger lifts off on June 18, 1983.
Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
Ride takes her seat aboard the Challenger on June 19, 1983.
Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
Ride floats alongside Challenger's mid-deck airlock hatch during the six-day mission in space.
Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
Ride takes a photograph while orbiting Earth on the Challenger.
Sally Ride, America's first female astronaut
Ride inspects a tool kit during orbit. She also traveled to space aboard the Challenger in 1984. She had been assigned to a third flight as well, but that was scratched after the deadly Challenger explosion in 1986.