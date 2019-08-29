Breaking News

Puerto Rico reopens its schools and airports, largely spared by Dorian

By Jason Hanna, Omar Jimenez and Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 12:54 PM ET, Thu August 29, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People gather at the coast in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday as Dorian neared.
People gather at the coast in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday as Dorian neared.

Humacao, Puerto Rico (CNN)Hurricane Dorian spared Puerto Rico of its worst winds and rains on Wednesday, as it largely steered clear of the US territory while it battered the British and Virgin Islands instead.

One man died after falling from the roof of his house while cleaning a drain in preparation for the storm, officials said.
But as for the storm itself, Puerto Rico had feared much more fallout. Schools and airports were closed across the territory, but Dorian's path went further east than anticipated.
Moderate to heavy showers fell across parts of the US territory -- its sparsely populated island of Culebra generally received the most, with around 5 inches. Some regions received a half-inch to 2 inches of rain.
    No major damage was reported, Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said.
    Read More
    "I am proud of our Puerto Rican community, because once again they showed discipline, preparation, and respect towards all the orders given to them for their protection," she said.
    By 7 p.m. Wednesday, the peak wind gust recorded in the capital, San Juan, was 34 mph -- well below what was forecast.
    TRACK THE STORM
    In photos: Bracing for Dorian
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, August 28.
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, August 28.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 28.
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    A satellite view of Dorian, taken by NASA at 12:50 p.m. ET on August 28.
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    A satellite view of Dorian, taken by NASA at 12:50 p.m. ET on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Workers prepare a store&#39;s exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Men board up a shop&#39;s windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.
    Photos: Bracing for Dorian
    Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    02 dorian FL 0829