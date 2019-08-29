Puerto Rico reopens its schools and airports, largely spared by Dorian

Humacao, Puerto Rico (CNN) Hurricane Dorian spared Puerto Rico of its worst winds and rains on Wednesday, as it largely steered clear of the US territory while it battered the British and Virgin Islands instead.

One man died after falling from the roof of his house while cleaning a drain in preparation for the storm, officials said.

But as for the storm itself, Puerto Rico had feared much more fallout. Schools and airports were closed across the territory, but Dorian's path went further east than anticipated.

Moderate to heavy showers fell across parts of the US territory -- its sparsely populated island of Culebra generally received the most, with around 5 inches. Some regions received a half-inch to 2 inches of rain.

No major damage was reported, Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said.

