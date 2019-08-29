A suicidal man in Philadelphia had 39 firearms, 8 grenades in his home, police say

(CNN) A suicidal Philadelphia man had an arsenal of weapons in his home, police said.

Philadelphia police found 39 firearms, eight grenades and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in the 75-year-old man's house, the department's public affairs office told CNN.

When police arrived at the house in response to a call about "multiple guns" in the home, the unidentified man agreed to give up his weapons to his son, the police said in a release.

Police then started to clear the house and found a grenade in a bedroom, which prompted them to call in the bomb squad.

The bomb squad found several more grenades, all of which were found to be inert, according to a police department release.

