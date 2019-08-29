Breaking News

A suicidal man in Philadelphia had 39 firearms, 8 grenades in his home, police say

By Rebekah Riess and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Updated 7:36 PM ET, Thu August 29, 2019

(CNN)A suicidal Philadelphia man had an arsenal of weapons in his home, police said.

Philadelphia police found 39 firearms, eight grenades and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in the 75-year-old man's house, the department's public affairs office told CNN.
When police arrived at the house in response to a call about "multiple guns" in the home, the unidentified man agreed to give up his weapons to his son, the police said in a release.
Police then started to clear the house and found a grenade in a bedroom, which prompted them to call in the bomb squad.
    The bomb squad found several more grenades, all of which were found to be inert, according to a police department release.
    The man was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation, police said. No one was injured during the incident.