Police officer charged with battery after being accused of shoving suspect headfirst into a wall

(CNN) A New Mexico police officer was fired and faces a misdemeanor battery charge for shoving a suspect headfirst into a wall, according to court documents.

A police investigation found that the Albuquerque officer, John Hill, used unnecessary force when he shoved Jackson Howe, who was handcuffed, from behind, causing him to hit a holding cell wall, the court documents state.

Howe was not physically resisting Hill at the time, as Hill had claimed in his report, according to the criminal complaint that cited the investigation.

The February 17 incident was caught on security footage inside the holding cell.

"We take allegations of unnecessary force very seriously, and we will not tolerate police misconduct," Albuquerque Police Department Chief Mike Geier said in a statement.

