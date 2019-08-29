Student arrested after 2,000 rounds of ammunition found in his vehicle at a Nevada college, officials say

(CNN) A college student in Nevada was arrested after campus police found a rifle and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle he drove on campus, College of Southern Nevada's president said in a statement.

Shayn Striegel, 27, was arrested Wednesday at the school's Henderson campus, a few miles southeast of Las Vegas, the public community college's spokesman, Richard Lake, said.

Campus police got a report that ammunition was seen in a vehicle parked on campus, the college's president, Federico Zaragoza, said in a statement.

Striegel told officers that he'd forgotten he had the rifle in the vehicle, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear if Striegel has an attorney.

