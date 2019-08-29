He's served 24 years for a murder prosecutors say he didn't commit, but he's been denied a new trial

(CNN) Lamar Johnson will soon enter his 25th year behind bars.

The St. Louis man has spent more than half his life in prison for a murder the city's chief prosecutor says he did not commit.

Johnson, 45, is serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole in Missouri. But a report from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and the Conviction Integrity Unit outlined what her office called misconduct by police and prosecutors in the case, including perjury, false testimony and the payment of more than $4,000 to the sole eyewitness. The witness later recanted.

Dwight Warren, the assistant circuit attorney who prosecuted the case, vehemently denied the "outlandish" accusations laid out in the report, particularly the charge of paying a key witness. He also defended the detectives on the case.

"Anybody who knows me, knows that that is not my character," Warren, who was also a St. Louis police officer, told CNN. "I could probably have every judge in this circuit ... in my day testify to that. I think it's a one-sided hatchet job."

