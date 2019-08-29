A 7-year-old wants to build a wall to highlight kindness around the world

(CNN) When Áine Peterson saw images of child migrants being detained at the US-Mexico border, the 7-year-old decided she couldn't stay silent about injustices in the world.

While some politicians see a divisive wall as a solution to the immigration crisis, Áine, who calls herself "the Kind Crusader," envisions a wall to bring people together.

All the art work Áine is asking for has to revolved around kindness, like giving shelter to those in need.

"I want to put together a kindness wall, with art from people all around the world," she says in a video promoting her campaign. Behind her, a homemade poster reads: "Though I be but little, I am fierce."

With her mother's help, Áine launched a GoFundMe page calling for people of all ages to send her artwork for "Wall of Kindness," which would be displayed for the public near her Colorado home.

It can be any kind of art, Áine says—a drawing, painting, poem or photo. "All I ask is that the art be about kindness."

"This wall will be like everyone in the world is holding hands together in kindness," Áine said.

