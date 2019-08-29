The FSU-Boise State game is being moved to Tallahasee over Hurricane Dorian

(CNN) Florida State University now gets to have its college football season opener at home, thanks to Hurricane Dorian.

Saturday's game between FSU and Boise State will now be played in Tallahassee at noon, city officials announced Thursday. The game was originally scheduled to take place in Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ET.

Mayor Lenny Curry called it a "difficult decision" in a news conference, saying that he decided on the move after consulting with university leaders and public safety officials.

"This decision was based solely on the safety of our citizens and people that may be traveling to our city," Curry told reporters.

Curry said that 45,000 tickets were sold, and more than 30,000 people were expected to come to Jacksonville from out of town. Having the game in Jacksonville would put "too many lives at risk," he said.

