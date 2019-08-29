Construction worker killed at Disneyland

(CNN) A construction worker was killed while working on Disneyland property in Anaheim, California, early Thursday, police said.

The 38-year-old man was working for a contractor for the park when he became pinned under a large metal plate in a trench, Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

The worker was installing a large pipe when "construction equipment struck a crossbeam, dislodged the plate, which fell and struck him," Wyatt said.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue were able to rescue him from the trench, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to this gentleman's family, friends and coworkers," said Liz Jaeger, Disneyland Resort spokeswoman.