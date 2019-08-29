(CNN) A top-flight soccer match in France was temporarily suspended on Wednesday after fans unfurled what appeared to be homophobic banners in the stands.

The Ligue 1 match between Nice and Marseille was halted for 10 minutes during the first half by referee Clement Turpin, with players escorted off the pitch at Nice's Allianz Riviera stadium.

According to reports , one of the banners in question criticized the French football league for approving more fenced off sections in stadiums, saying it would make "stadiums more gay." The word "gay" was in the rainbow flag of the LGBT community.

The other appeared to refer to Nice's new owner, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who completed a takeover reported to be worth about $100 million Tuesday. Ratcliffe also owns the Team Ineos cycling outfit. The banner used a play on words with the word "pedale," which translates as "pedal" in French but is also used as a homophobic slur.

"The referee was right to stop the match," said Nice manager Patrick Vieira, in a press conference after the game.

