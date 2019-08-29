CNN 10 - August 30, 2019

BLURB

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. This week, the leaders of the world's seven largest economies met in France for a yearly summit. This group is known by what name?

2. What city, which is preparing to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, is known as a "city of waterways"?

3. What country has threatened to intervene and prevent riots in a Special Administrative Region where large protests have been held for months?

4. Name the current capital of Indonesia, where overpumping of groundwater has caused so much sinking that the country plans to move its capital to Borneo.

5. Heat index is a measurement of relative humidity combined with what?

6. In a closely watched U.S. legal decision, a district county judge fined Johnson & Johnson $572 million for its role in what crisis?

7. Name the publication that provides long-range weather predictions and expects this winter to be a "polar coaster" for much of the U.S.

8. As Hurricane Dorian approaches the mainland U.S., forecasters say it's most likely to make landfall in what state over Labor Day weekend?

9. What nation, a "land of fire and ice," has become one of the most popular countries in the world for adventure tourism (or adventure travel)?

10. What nation has issued a 60-day ban on using fire to clear land, as international efforts continue to control wildfires in the Amazon Rainforest?

TRANSCRIPT

