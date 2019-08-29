Save big on decor, furniture and more during Overstock's massive Labor Day sale

With summer coming to an end, you're probably going to be spending less time at the beach and more time curled up with a good book. Considering your home is where you'll be most of the cooler months, it's a great time to invest in furniture and decor that will give your abode a fresh look and withstand the test of time.

However, we know home decor doesn't come cheap, which is why Overstock's massive Labor Day sale is the blessing you never knew you needed. The giant retailer has always been a CNN favorite for providing home and furniture options from a variety of our favorite brands (such as Safavieh and Kotter Home) at cheaper prices than other stores. But this sale goes above and beyond.

It offers over a million ways to save, covers several categories — ranging from kitchen to bath — with an extra 20% off select items. You also receive free two-day delivery, and if you're a Club O member, even better — add 5% off in rewards on every purchase. Check out our staffers' favorite categories and products, and prepare your home for fall in no time.

Home decor (extra 15% off)

For all the plant aficionados, this 6-foot Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree ($116.54, originally $134.49; overstock.com) will add a touch of forest glam to any space.

The geometric print makes the Abbyson Pierre Silver Round Wall Mirror ($265.19, originally $311.99; overstock.com) a modern, yet classic piece that will look great in your living or bedroom.

Dare to be different with the Arlo Blinds Cordless Lift Whitewash Bamboo Roman Shade (starting at $32.39; overstock.com), constructed with sturdy bamboo to allow just a hint of light to shine through.

For additional storage that doubles as decor, Kate and Laurel Soloman Wooden Shelves with Metal Brackets ($50.99, originally $59.99; overstock.com) come in a fun wood and metal combo to display your favorite items.

Rugs (extra 20% off)

Made in Turkey, the Safavieh Madison Belle Vintage Boho Paisley Rug (starting at $17.99; overstock.com) prides itself on expert durability and being extremely easy to care for. Not to mention, the paisley design takes grandma chic to the next level.

Available in 11 colorways for as bright or subtle a look as you want, Unique Loom Casino Sofia Area Rug (starting at $25.59; overstock.com) is a vintage dream that's naturally fade resistant, allowing for a long lasting option.

If you love mixing patterns, the Curated Nomad Ashbury Moroccan Area Rug (starting at $27.19; overstock.com) is an incredible find. The soft colorways let you add it to an overly patterned room without overwhelming the space.

Talk about luxurious. The Safavieh Polar Shag Bibi Glam Solid Polyester Rug (starting at $47.59; overstock.com) is 3 inches of plush shag carpeting that feels like a dream.

Bedding and bath (extra 15% off)

Fun, geometric prints and tufted chenille add a mid-century vibe to the INK+IVY Imani Ivory Cotton Three-Piece Duvet Cover Set (starting at $87.74; overstock.com), which features an ivory side for a more understated look on one side and navy touches for a pop on the other.

Featuring two pillow cases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet in a set, the Wrinkle Free 420-Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set (starting at $36.44; overstock.com) features a sateen weave, which gives it a breathable feel.

Equipped with latex backing to reduce movement (and therefore effectively preventing falls), the Mohawk Horizon Fountainbleau Bath Rug (starting at $28.34; overstock.com) has a fun, two-tone geometric pattern that makes it versatile enough for both modern and classic bathrooms.

The spa-like Madison Park Signature 800 GSM Cotton Eight-Piece Towel Set (starting at $48.14; overstock.com) is made with 100%, high-absorbing cotton and available in a multitude of sunny hues — think silky soft luxury without the high price tag.

Kitchen and dining (extra 15% off)

For the kitchen that needs extra storage, look no further than the Three-Drawer Drop Leaf Kitchen Cart (starting at $247.49; overstock.com). Featuring a sleek wood and white exterior, along with a spice rack, towel holder and three utility drawers, it can easily be moved around.

This is as comforting as you can get: The Buffalo Plaid Design Cotton Blend Tablecloth (starting at $22.09; overstock.com) will add a touch of warmth to your dining table.

An intricate bar cart with a unique teal shade, the Porch & Den Julian 3-Shelf Rolling Utility Cart ($49.49, originally $54.99; overstock.com) is both sturdy, yet trendy — show off your favorite cocktail shakers in style.

This stunning porcelain Dinnerset 16-Piece Coupe — Marble ($40.37, originally $48.12; overstock.com) has a marble-like aesthetic to it, while the gold flatware tops it off to create a special occasion set you need to have in your home.

Furniture (extra 15% off)

If you love Scandi style, you'll be as obsessed with the Safavieh Bandelier Off-White/Light Oak Leather Weave Accent Chair ($316.62, originally $384.99; overstock.com) as we are. Natural teak and soft white cowhide perfectly complement each other for a sleek look.

Display your TV and your favorite finds in the Strick & Bolton Erkan 70-inch Mid-century TV Console ($237.99, originally $283.99; overstock.com), which features open shelving and closed storage on either side, so that all your media components have a home.

Featuring a stunning three-tiered design and pretty metal trays, the Kate and Laurel Finn Tri-Level Metal Plant Stand ($84.99, originally $99.99; overstock.com) works so much better than a plain old coffee table to exhibit your favorite plants.

For a streamlined, classic look, the Kotter Home Solid Wood Mid-Century Platform Bed (starting at $320.87; overstock.com) is ideal. The low platform supports up to 900 pounds and is available in three finishes — walnut, almond and gray.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.