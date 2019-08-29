BestBuy's Labor Day sale is lowering prices of iPads and the latest MacBook Air or Pros

Labor Day might not be until Monday, but retailers and e-commerce giants are starting sales early. BestBuy is the latest to join in with significant discounts on a number of items, including Apple's recently refreshed MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

BestBuy is also squaring off with Walmart's iPad sale with discounts on the latest 9.7-inch iPads and both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. All of these are running iOS 12 and will support iPadOS when it drops later this fall. They're solid discounts, but with new Apple iPad models rumored on the horizon, there's a chance they will get lower later this year.

Also included in the site-wide sale are 4K TVs from TCL, LG, Sony and Samsung. TCL's 43-inch 4K Smart TV is down to $229.99 from $259.99.

We'll be adding to the top deals highlighted below throughout Labor Day Weekend as BestBuy rolls them out. Even from what we see so far, $100 off on Apple's entry-level MacBook Air is a pretty great deal. For anyone who's not doing anything crazy (like editing hour-long movies), it should perform just fine, and this is in line with the largest discount we've seen on these models.

Apple

TVs

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.