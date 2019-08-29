(CNN) Pakistan announced Thursday that it had successfully tested a surface-to-surface missile with the capacity of carrying various types of warheads over distances up to 290 kilometers (180 miles).

The official Twitter account of the Pakistan Armed Forces shared a video of the training launch of the Ghaznavi missile, adding: "President & PM conveyed appreciation to team & congrats to the nation."

In a weekly media briefing Thursday, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "We were aware of the test. As per the established CBM, we were informed about the test by Pakistan." He was referring to the confidence building measures agreed between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistan's last surface-to-surface missile test occurred in May, during vote counting in India's national election.

The latest show of force comes amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India over the disputed region of Kashmir, over which they have repeatedly clashed since partition in 1947. In February, the countries' militaries became locked in a standoff after India blamed Pakistan for a suicide bombing in Kashmir that killed over 40 Indian troops.

