By Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 2:38 PM ET, Thu August 29, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Hurricane Dorian is on track to make landfall in the US as a Category 4 storm on Labor Day.
-- A long-awaited DOJ watchdog report finds James Comey broke FBI policy by keeping and leaking Trump meeting memos.
-- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament over Brexit has led to widespread anger and public protests.
    -- The US Surgeon General has a warning for pregnant women and teens when it comes to weed: no amount is safe.
    -- A college student with a reported plan to "kill people" has been arrested and charged after authorities found two guns in his dorm room.
    -- There are more single working women than ever, and they're changing how America spends money.
    -- A top secret government agency is in immediate need of an underground lair. Like, by tomorrow.
    -- NASA is sending a helicopter to Mars to scope out the terrain. If it flies successfully, it'll be the first aircraft to fly on another planet.
      -- A remarkably well-preserved Arctic shipwreck is revealing new details of a tragic 1845 expedition.
      -- The Economist Intelligence Unit just revealed the world's safest city to visit in 2019. Now, go pack your bags.