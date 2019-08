(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Hurricane Dorian is on track to make landfall in the US as a Category 4 storm on Labor Day.

-- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament over Brexit has led to widespread anger and public protests

-- The US Surgeon General has a warning for pregnant women and teens when it comes to weed: no amount is safe.

-- A college student with a reported plan to "kill people" has been arrested and charged after authorities found two guns in his dorm room.

-- There are more single working women than ever, and they're changing how America spends money.

-- A top secret government agency is in immediate need of an underground lair . Like, by tomorrow.

-- NASA is sending a helicopter to Mars to scope out the terrain. If it flies successfully, it'll be the first aircraft to fly on another planet.

-- A remarkably well-preserved Arctic shipwreck is revealing new details of a tragic 1845 expedition.