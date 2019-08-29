(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Hurricane Dorian is on track to make landfall in the US as a Category 4 storm on Labor Day.
-- A long-awaited DOJ watchdog report finds James Comey broke FBI policy by keeping and leaking Trump meeting memos.
-- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament over Brexit has led to widespread anger and public protests.
-- The US Surgeon General has a warning for pregnant women and teens when it comes to weed: no amount is safe.
-- A college student with a reported plan to "kill people" has been arrested and charged after authorities found two guns in his dorm room.
-- There are more single working women than ever, and they're changing how America spends money.
-- A top secret government agency is in immediate need of an underground lair. Like, by tomorrow.
-- NASA is sending a helicopter to Mars to scope out the terrain. If it flies successfully, it'll be the first aircraft to fly on another planet.
-- A remarkably well-preserved Arctic shipwreck is revealing new details of a tragic 1845 expedition.
-- The Economist Intelligence Unit just revealed the world's safest city to visit in 2019. Now, go pack your bags.