President's aide boasted about wealth in church, sparks corruption probe

Freetown (CNN) A top aide to Sierra Leone's president is being investigated after she talked about her newfound wealth in church.

Fatmata Edna Kargbo was invited for questioning after she displayed a photo of her new house and appointments letters to a church congregation in Nigeria, Margaret Murray, a spokeswoman for the country's anti-corruption agency told CNN.

"I cannot delve into the details because the investigation is ongoing and she's been cooperating since we invited her for questioning," she said.

CNN has reached out to Kargbo but has yet to hear from her at the time of publishing.

She came under scrutiny after a video of her sharing a testimony at the Synagogue Church of All Nations surfaced online sparking outrage from citizens who questioned the source of her wealth.

