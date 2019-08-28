Xavier Garcia/Bloomberg via Getty Images Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, August 28. In photos: Bracing for Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is barreling through the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with heavy winds and rain.

It's on a similar path to areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Maria two years ago. Dorian's wind speeds won't approach Maria's, but they'll be enough to strain power infrastructure still in tenuous condition, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers says.

Dorian is expected to dump 4-10 inches of rain in a matter of hours, according to the National Hurricane Center. After that, it is projected to continue on a path toward the southeastern United States.