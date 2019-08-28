In photos: Bracing for Dorian

Breaking News
Updated 2:35 PM ET, Wed August 28, 2019

Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, August 28.
Xavier Garcia/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian is barreling through the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with heavy winds and rain.

It's on a similar path to areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Maria two years ago. Dorian's wind speeds won't approach Maria's, but they'll be enough to strain power infrastructure still in tenuous condition, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers says.

Dorian is expected to dump 4-10 inches of rain in a matter of hours, according to the National Hurricane Center. After that, it is projected to continue on a path toward the southeastern United States.

Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A satellite view of Dorian, taken by NASA at 12:50 p.m. ET on August 28.
NOAA
Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Eric Rojas/AFP/Getty Images
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.
Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters
Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.
Chris Brandis/AP