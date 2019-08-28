NOAA Dorian churns over the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island in this satellite image taken at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 1. In photos: Bracing for Dorian

Dorian has become a Category 5 hurricane. The storm has been moving slowly across the Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands after making landfall on Sunday afternoon. It is forecast to roar toward the US mainland Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Forecasts show a range of possible landfall sites for the United States, and evacuations have been ordered in parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

On Wednesday, the hurricane lashed the Virgin Islands, toppling trees and power lines and leading local authorities to declare a state of emergency.