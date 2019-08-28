Breaking News
In photos: Bracing for Dorian

Updated 12:46 AM ET, Mon September 2, 2019

Dorian churns over the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island in this satellite image taken at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 1.
NOAA

Dorian has become a Category 5 hurricane. The storm has been moving slowly across the Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands after making landfall on Sunday afternoon. It is forecast to roar toward the US mainland Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Forecasts show a range of possible landfall sites for the United States, and evacuations have been ordered in parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

On Wednesday, the hurricane lashed the Virgin Islands, toppling trees and power lines and leading local authorities to declare a state of emergency.

Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to landfall in Freeport, Grand Bahama.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before leaving the park which is under mandatory evacuation in Jensen Beach, Florida.
Adam Delgiudice/AFP/Getty Images
A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP/Getty Images
Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport for departing flights ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, on Saturday, August 31.
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Workers install storm shutters before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
Dante Carrer/Reuters
NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower rolls back inside Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
Steve Nesius/Reuters
Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.
John Raoux/AP