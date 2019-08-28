UFC fighter Paige VanZant says she makes more on Instagram than she does in fights

(CNN) Ultimate Fighting Championship star Paige VanZant wants equal pay.

The mixed martial artist said she makes more money through sponsored social media posts than she does in competitions.

"With endorsements , I make way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting," she said in an appearance on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show."

"If I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and just fight, I would be at a loss. By a long shot."

VanZant broke her arm in a February fight that sidelined her for the rest of the year. But with TV commentary jobs and Instagram sponsorships, that hardly affected her earnings. VanZant has more than 2 million Instagram followers.