'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary on boat in collision that killed two

(CNN) Entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary, who is best known for his appearance in the hit TV show "Shark Tank," was involved in a night time boating accident that left two people dead, his agent told CNN.

The incident happened over the weekend in Ontario, Canada.

O'Leary was a passenger in a boat when it collided with another, his agent Jay Sures said.

Sures told CNN that O'Leary's wife, Linda, was driving at the time.

The collision left a man in the second boat dead, said Joe Scali, spokesman for the West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police. A woman in the second boat succumbed to her injuries Tuesday, police said. A passenger in O'Leary's boat was also injured.

