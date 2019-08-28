Kobe Bryant thinks Shaq should've worked harder on the Lakers, reigniting a 15-year-old beef

(CNN) Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal haven't played together in 15 years. But that doesn't mean they've let go of old grudges.

Bryant called out his former teammate in an interview , saying if O'Neal had worked harder during their shared nine seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, they might've won a lot more championships.

"I wish he was in the gym," he said, adding he would have had "12 rings."

The barb took place at an insurance company's convention in Las Vegas where former president George W. Bush was also a keynote speaker.

"He'd be the greatest of all time," Bryant said during the interview, inexplicably set in front of "Transformers" memorabilia. "This guy was a force that I had never seen."

