Race car driver Jessi Combs, known as the 'fastest woman on four wheels,' dies while trying to beat record

(CNN) Race car driver Jessi Combs, who earned the title of the "fastest woman on four wheels" after she set a record with a jet-powered car, has died. She crashed the vehicle, officials said, while trying to beat a land speed record.

Combs died Tuesday in Alvord Desert in southeast Oregon, the Harney County Sheriff's Office said. She was 39.

"She was a brilliant & to[p]-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example," said Adam Savage, former co-host of the TV show "Mythbusters."

Combs appeared in multiple episodes of the show, while host Kari Byron was on maternity leave. She also appeared as a host in shows such as "All Girls Garage" and "Overhaulin'."

I'm so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & too-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example. She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) August 28, 2019

Read More