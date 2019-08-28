(CNN) A husband and wife who are accused of killing a 72-year-old man overpowered two security officers and escaped Monday night in Blanding, Utah, police said.

Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, managed the escape as they were being extradited from Henrietta, New York, to Pima County, Arizona, the Tucson Police Department said

They were being moved to face charges in connection with the murder of Frank Bligh, a 72-year-old who was killed in April in Tucson, Arizona.

In that case, police responded to a fire that led to an explosion at Bligh's home. But he and his vehicle were nowhere to be found, and investigators discovered evidence that the fire was set intentionally and that Bligh had been killed, Tucson police said

On May 1, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Blane and Susan Barksdale on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, arson of an occupied structure, felony criminal damage and theft, police said.

Read More