A hurricane in 2018 obliterated one of Hawaii's most beautiful reefs

(CNN) When coral reef ecologist Randall Kosaki and a team of scientists arrived by boat at a well-known coral reef near Hawaii this month, they had to "double-check their GPS," he told CNN.

They were "not even sure they were there," he said.

He dove down into the waters around Rapture Reef, which is part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument . Down below, he was shocked by what he saw.

The reef he was used to seeing had been the most beautiful in all of Hawaii, he told CNN. "It was an incredible garden of corals with thousands of multi-colored fish."

But now, all of it was gone. "It looked like a parking lot," Kosaki said. "There was barely even rubble left."

The reefs around French Frigate Shoals used to be full of life.

