She built a shelter after Hurricane Maria took her home. Now she worries Dorian will take that too

Ponce, Puerto Rico (CNN) All that is left intact of Lucy Beascochea's house are the stone stairs leading up to where it once was in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The rest was swept away by Hurricane Maria in 2017, along with her furniture, the power and the plumbing. And now with Tropical Storm Dorian set to hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday, she worries about what will happen next.

Beascochea's situation is not unique in her town. Ponce Mayor Maria "Mayita" Melendez estimates that Maria caused as much as $1 billion in damages to the city. Homes there are still covered with tarps two years after the devastating storm.

The foundation of Beascochea's home.

Beascochea said FEMA gave her less than $9,000 for repairs to her home following Maria, but she says that doesn't begin to cover the cost of what she really needs: a complete rebuild.

"The money they gave me, it's not sufficient to redo the house. They only gave me to repair," Beascochea said. "And that's not enough money."

Read More