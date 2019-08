Colorado mom who tossed her newborn over a fence and left her to die was convicted of murder

(CNN) A Colorado mother who smothered her unnamed newborn daughter and then flung her over a fence into a neighbor's backyard was convicted of murder on Tuesday.

The disturbing case dates to the early morning of January 2, 2018, when Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 25, gave birth in her bedroom to a baby girl, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Prosecutors said she covered the baby's mouth and nose to stop her from crying and keep her from waking anyone. She then carried the baby to the back deck and threw her into a neighbor's backyard, the office said. The neighbor found the dead newborn at 9:48 p.m. that night and called police.

When police came to investigate, Wasinger-Konrad said that she woke up that morning with bad stomach cramps, and "the baby just came out," according to CNN affiliate KDVR

"I just got rid of it," she said in an interview recorded on a deputy's body camera, KDVR reported.

Read More