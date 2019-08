(CNN) The National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, has issued a red flag warning for most of Western Nevada and the Eastern Sierra, which includes the grounds of the annual Burning Man event.

Burning Man, a nine-day festival, welcomes people from all over the world to experience eclectic costumes, art installations and musical performances. This year's festivities began August 25 and will wrap up September 2.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90's and low relative humidity will make for an elevated fire danger, according to CNN meteorologist, Brandon Miller. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms Wenesday evening, when lightning could spark fires and cause breezy, variable wind conditions.

Each year, the community in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, erects a huge central temple that is burned at the end of the event. It's unclear if that will change due to the red flag warning.

The Burning Man Project's Twitter and Facebook accounts made no mention of the upcoming weather advisory Wednesday.

