College football players shave their heads to support coach battling cancer

(CNN) As their football coach started chemo, the players wanted to do something special to show their support -- so they shaved their heads.

Their decision to stand in solidarity with their coach was an easy one, several players from Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas , told CNN. They said their coach never gives up on them and therefore they aren't giving up on him.

The players recorded the emotional moment they showed Kris Sweet, the team offensive coordinator, their new look. Sweet was sitting in his office on Monday as the players walked in one by one with bald heads.

"This all for you coach," one player is heard saying.

Sweet stands up embracing each of them. The video has since gone viral of on Twitter.

Recently our Offensive Coordinator, Kris Sweet, was diagnosed with cancer. So members from the team shaved their heads to support him. Truly a SPECIAL team here at Lyon. #SweetStrong 🔴⚔️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LDmhvpCHgR — Lyon College Football (@LyonScotsFball) August 27, 2019

Read More