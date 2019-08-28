(CNN) German soldiers will have to wait until 2022 to get new combat boots, in a setback that has angered politicians and raised questions about the readiness of the country's military.

The rollout of the new footwear, which began in 2016, was scheduled to be completed by 2020 but has now been pushed back to mid-2022, the German Defense Ministry told CNN.

"Due to limited production capacity in industry the schedule could not be kept," a ministry spokesperson said. "Thousands of boots are being produced at the same time."

The ministry had planned to provide soldiers with two types of "heavy combat boots" and one "light combat boot" -- but it admitted only around a sixth of all soldiers had received the light combat boot and none had been given the second pair of heavy combat footwear.

The first pair of heavy combat boots had been given to 160,000 of 183,000 soldiers, the ministry added in a response to an inquiry by opposition parliamentarian Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann.

