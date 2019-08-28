These are the 20 most popular products Underscored readers are shopping in August

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we'll round up our readers' 20 favorite Amazon products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days. Items must have at least a 4.1 rating and a minimum of 100 reviews to score a slot in our roundup, so rest assured that everything is both popular and high quality.

From egg cookers to portable chargers, here's what Underscored readers couldn't do without in August.

1. Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($179, originally $199; amazon.com)

Apple's updated AirPods come with a wireless charging case, making the popular headphones more convenient than ever. The wireless case holds enough power for 24 hours of listening time, while the "H1 headphone chip" promises a faster and more reliable wireless connection between the AirPods and your smartphone (or whatever device you pair them with). The chip also detects when the AirPods are actually in your ears and reroute your phone's audio.

2. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($17.47; amazon.com)

A LifeStraw is a must-have for hikers, campers and travelers of all sorts. The small, but mighty filter removes 99.9% of water-borne bacteria and parasites, letting you finally live out your dreams of slurping straight from a stream. Says one reviewer, "I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER. Better than any tap. I'm from Maine, and I've tasted plenty of water right from mountain springs, so take my word."

3. Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multicooker ($67.99; amazon.com)

The famous at-home pressure cooker is so much more than that. In addition to making dinner much faster, you can also use the Instant Pot as a rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer and yogurt maker (yes, really). One reviewer even baked banana bread in an Instant Pot, insisting that it turned out "SO good!"

4. Amazon Fire 4K TV Stick with Alexa ($49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's Fire Stick lets you stream Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and more, right from your TV. For those with 4K TVs, this updated model lets you stream in Ultra HD. The remote also features voice control, meaning you can skip scrolling through thousands of titles and simply tell Alexa what you want to watch.

5. Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Portable Charger ($45.99; amazon.com)

Anker makes some of the best portable chargers around, and its candy-bar-sized PowerCore 10000 PD is a top pick for a reason. The lightweight, compact charger will power most phones twice, and includes both a USB-A and a USB-C port. The USB-C port has something called "Power Delivery," which is a technology that basically allows for superfast (and super safe) charging.

6. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush ($45.89; amazon.com)

This rather ingenious hair dryer/round brush combo makes it easier to have a salon-like blowout at home, without maneuvering a separate dryer and brush over your head for so long that your arms go numb. One thick-haired reviewer raves, "I almost have to wake up BEFORE I GO TO SLEEP in order to have enough time to dry my hair before work. This thing took me 8 minutes. I naturally assumed, upon finishing, that I had entered some sort of Amazon-created beauty time warp. I checked with my husband, in the next room, and in fact I did not go through a blowout wormhole. The silkier-than-silk style was accomplished by this miracle of a brush in 8 minutes."

7. Amazon Fire 7 Tablet ($49.99; amazon.com)

An excellent pick for those who want a simple, inexpensive tablet to read a book, stream music or watch TV. The refreshed Fire 7 offers up to seven hours of battery life and a 7-inch touch screen, plus more storage options and faster recharging than previous models.

8. Letsfit Hanging Digital Luggage Scale ($9.95; amazon.com)

Never get hit with unexpected baggage fees again. Letsfit's scale features a strap that loops through luggage handles for easy use and can weigh items up to 110 pounds. It's also small enough to toss into your carry-on when you're done using it, so you can make sure you don't tip the scale with all those souvenirs on your return trip.

9. Cat Socks, 5 pairs ($9.99; amazon.com)

Reviewers love that these socks are soft, stretchy and comfortable. You may have also noticed that they look like cats, a feature that apparently is as functional as it is adorable: "the 'ears' on the cuffs are not only cute but also help in pulling socks up over the ankles and using as 'handles' to remove socks," says one reviewer.

10. Anrui TSA-Approved Clear Toiletry Bags, Set of 3 ($9.99; amazon.com)

Stop wasting plastic baggies and put your liquids or toiletries in these reusable containers, which are sized just right to go through airport security. The bags come with handles forcarrying, and the PVC material is also easy to clean should you have any mini shampoo bottle explosions.

11. Levoit Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp ($19.79; amazon.com)

Whether or not you believe in the healing power of salt lamps, they certainly offer soothing amber light and make for a cool centerpiece. And yes, Levoit's lamp is made from real salt, as confirmed by one intrepid reviewer: "The very first thing I did after pulling this lamp out of the plastic was lick my palm. DON'T LIE; I KNOW YOU DID IT TOO, JUST TO SEE HOW SALTY IT WOULD BE. (Answer: very ... and unsettlingly tasty to a salt lover like me.) Taste notwithstanding, this is such a great lamp! I'm not especially concerned about the ions or whatever; I was just looking for some cool-looking task lighting to keep next to my bed — this lamp is perfect for that. The pink salt gives it a nice cozy glow, and the dimmer switch is very responsive and convenient."

12. Eufy Digital Bluetooth Smart Scale ($44.99; amazon.com)

Eufy's highly rated digital scale pairs to your phone via bluetooth to grant insight into 14 health metrics, including BMI, body fat percentage and bone and muscle mass. The chic glass design also makes a sleek addition to any bathroom.

13. VicTsing DisplayPort to VGA Adapter ($8.29; amazon.com)

A simple and reliable way to connect any desktop or laptop computer that's DisplayPort compatible to an external monitor, HDTV or projector — giving you a bigger screen for work or streaming content. It can be frustrating to buy cables, only to find that they quickly fray or malfunction, but VicTsing's converter boasts nearly 700 5-star reviews from happy customers and also comes with a 12-month warranty.

14. Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, 3rd Generation ($29.99; amazon.com)

The Echo Dot is the most popular of Amazon's voice-controlled smart speakers, and the latest generation features better audio quality than ever. With the ability to connect with 10,000 smart home devices, the Echo Dot can be a hands-free way to play music, hear news, turn on the TV, dim the lights, adjust the thermostat and more. As one reviewer put it, "I feel like Judy Jetson!"

15. Amazon Smart Plug ($24.99; amazon.com)

Make your Amazon Echo work even harder with a smart plug, which turns any outlet into a voice-controlled smart outlet. Using either a standalone Echo or the Alexa app on your phone, you can then use your voice to control whatever devices are plugged in — from lamps to coffee makers.

16. Ring Video Doorbell ($199; amazon.com)

Ring's video doorbell lets you see who's at your door from your smartphone. The doorbell also acts as a motion detector, allows for two-way talk and comes with lifetime theft protection.

17. Dash Rapid 6 Egg Cooker ($18.59, originally $19.84; amazon.com)

Use this compact egg cooker to perfectly poach, scramble or boil up to six eggs at once. Reviewers note that the allure of an easy breakfast is hard to resist: "even though I am a fully functioning adult who has never had trouble cooking eggs before in my life, I knew I had to have it. I have not been disappointed. It makes especially lovely, perfectly round omelettes with minimal cleanup required. Hard and soft boiled eggs cook evenly and taste great. The poached eggs are tender and melt in your mouth over toast."

18. SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSD Memory Card with Adapter ($37.94; amazon.com)

A tiny, high-capacity memory card that does exactly what it says it will: transfer and store large files quickly and securely. It takes just a minute to transfer up to 1,000 photos, and SanDisk's Ultra microSD cards are also waterproof, temperature proof, shockproof and X-ray proof — meaning you can trust them to keep your files safe.

19. Amazon Echo Show 2nd Generation ($89.99; amazon.com)

The Echo Dot is a great smart speaker for those who want to keep things simple, but if you're interested in an upgrade, check out the Echo Show. This model has all the futuristic features of the Dot, plus a screen that works as anything, from a digital alarm clock to a video phone.

20. 23andMe DNA Test with Health + Personal Ancestry Service ($199; amazon.com)

There are a lot of genetic testing services out there, but 23andMe is the best option if you want insights into both your ancestry and health. 23andMe generates detailed reports revealing your predisposition for various diseases, carrier status for conditions, such as sickle cell anemia, and general traits (like whether you're more likely to enjoy sweet or salty foods). It might even help you discover long-lost relatives. One reviewer says, "I solved an 83+ year mystery and gained a family I longed my entire life to know about. I cannot be more thankful that these tests are available and that it gives us such ability to solve things that seem impossible."

Note: The prices above reflects the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.