Save on the whole iPad family at Walmart for Labor Day

Walmart has flipped the switch on its Labor Day sale with discounts across Apple's entire iPad lineup. Unlike the iPad Pro deals from Amazon we recently highlighted, Walmart's iPad sale covers brand new tablets, not refurbished. That means you get Apple's full warranty, and if you want, you can sign up for AppleCare, too.

Just how good of a deal you get depends on the iPad model. Apple's entry-level iPad is only $250, down from $329. The high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are discounted up to $200.

One thing to pay attention to as you comb through the list below is that not all storage options are on sale. If you want an iPad Mini or 11-inch iPad Pro, you'll need to start by looking at the 256GB variants.

Apple iPad

Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi ($249, originally $329; walmart.com)

Apple iPad 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ($459, originally $559; walmart.com)

iPad Mini

iPad Mini 256GB WiFi ($519, originally $549; walmart.com)

iPad Mini 512GB WiFi + Cellular ($666.91, originally $679; walmart.com)

10.5-inch iPad Air

10.5-inch iPad Air 64GB WiFi ($469, originally $499; walmart.com)

10.5-inch iPad Air 256GB WiFi ($599, originally $649; walmart.com)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB WiFi ($549, originally $649; walmart.com)

10.5-inch iPad Pro 256GB WiFi ($629, originally $799; walmart.com)

10.5-inch iPad Pro 512GB WiFi ($749, originally $999; walmart.com)

11-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro 256GB WiFi + Cellular ($899, originally $1,099; walmart.com)

11-inch iPad Pro 512GB WiFi ($999, originally $1,149; walmart.com)

11-inch iPad Pro 512GB WiFi + Cellular ($1,549, originally $1,699; walmart.com)

11-inch iPad Pro 1TB WiFi ($1,149, originally $1,549; walmart.com)

11-inch iPad Pro 1TB WiFi + Cellular ($1,549, originally $1,699; walmart.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB WiFi ($799, originally $999; walmart.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB WiFi + Cellular ($1,243, originally $1,299; walmart.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB WiFi ($1,149, originally $1,349; walmart.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB WiFi + Cellular ($1,299, originally $1,499; walmart.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1TB WiFi + Cellular ($1,699 originally $1,899; walmart.com)

All of the models carried by Walmart currently run iOS 12, and will run the brand new iPadOS 13 when it's released (likely in September). The standard iPad and iPad Air models are the tablets best suited for most users, while the Pro models are aimed at those who are looking to truly replace a laptop with an Apple tablet.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.