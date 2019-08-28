Save big on tech, fashion and more during eBay's Labor Day event

Labor Day is nearly upon us, which means it's time for eBay's huge annual sale. The event has already started, but don't worry, it runs until midnight on Sept. 2. In addition to savings up to almost 90%, you can also enjoy free shipping on a majority of items.

As usual, the sale has cast a wide net. Items like tech, tools, clothes and more are included. You can even save on back-to-school essentials like smart devices, backpacks and Quaker Oats products. Here are several highlighted items, as well as a few categories to help you save big.

Terrific tech

Apple iPhone XR — 64 GB Fully Unlocked ($659, originally $749; ebay.com)

SteelSeries Apex 100 Gaming Keyboard — Blue LED Backlit ($19.99, originally $49.99; ebay.com)

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Digital Camera — Black ($469.01, originally $779; ebay.com)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46-millimeter LTE — Silver ($199.97, originally $399.94; ebay.com)

LG 29-Inch Ultrawide Monitor (2017) + Extended Warranty Pack ($213.99, originally $728.95; ebay.com)

Asus ROG Strix Hero II 15.6-inch — Intel Core i7 GeForce GTX 1060, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB HD ($1099.99, originally $1,699.99; ebay.com)

Home hardware

12.5-foot Aluminum Multi Purpose Extension Ladder ($68.99, originally $137.98; ebay.com)

Dewalt Cordless Drywall Screwgun & Cut-Out Tool Kit ($299, originally $530.85; ebay.com)

iRobot Roomba Automatic Robotic Vacuum — Black or Silver ($109.99, originally $399.99; ebay.com)

Kitchen creation

Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cooker — Stainless Steel ($59.99, originally $119.99; ebay.com)

Blendtec Classic Blender — 2-quart Black ($219.95, originally $479.95; ebay.com)

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine — Chrome ($78, originally $149.95; ebay.com)

Fresh fashion

Citizen Eco-Drive Men's Navihawk UTC Chronograph Mesh 48-millimeter Watch ($246.99, originally $725; ebay.com)

Tom Ford Erin Aviator Sunglasses — Rose Gold Havana Brown ($124.99, originally $395; ebay.com)

Vionic Women's Flex Sierra Walking Shoes ($50, originally $129.95; ebay.com)

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Cruz Decon Shoes — Gray ($34, originally $84.99; ebay.com)

Here's your guide

Note: The prices above reflects the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.