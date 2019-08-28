Get 30% off select products at Adidas, now through Sept. 3

Story highlights Score 30 percent off select Adidas gear through September 3

Enter promo code SPORT30 at checkout

In honor of Labor Day weekend, Adidas is offering 30 percent off select products across its site. While not all products are eligible, you will be able to find everything from hoodies and leggings to sneakers, backpacks, track pants and more.

To redeem, add your pieces to your shopping cart and enter the promo code SPORT30 at checkout. You'll want to get shopping ASAP, since the offer only lasts until September 3. It's a great opportunity to stock up on fall-ready styles.

To help you get started, below we rounded up 10 of our top picks from this Labor Day Adidas sale.

Women's Styles

Adidas Originals NMD_R1 Shoes ($91, originally $130; adidas.com): A fresh pair of white kicks is always a good idea -- especially, because they'll go with everything you already have in your wardrobe.

Adidas Originals Cropped Hoodie ($45.50, originally $65; adidas.com): Wear this cute cropped hoodie to your next sweat sesh or with a pair of high-waisted jeans on the weekend.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Tote Bag ($105, originally $150; adidas.com): This faux-leather gym bag will add a fun pop of color to any look.

Adidas Believe This High-Rise ⅞ Tights ($42, originally $60; adidas.com): These high-rise leggings hold you in, in all the right places, while wicking away moisture and providing ventilation thanks to the mesh panels.

Adidas Originals Falcon W Sneakers ($70, originally $100; adidas.com): A fun pair of sneakers to wear with everything from dresses to track pants.

Men's Styles

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Shoes ($140, originally $200; adidas.com): These sneakers are built to provide all-terrain traction, perfect for a fall hike.

Adidas Sport Basketball Pant ($31.50, originally $45; adidas.com): These lightweight basketball pants are made with breathable insulation that will keep you warm during the winter and dry during your game.

Adidas Waffle Cuff Beanie ($16.10, originally $23; adidas.com): Stay warm and stylish this winter with this classic waffle knit beanie.

Adidas Originals Off Court Trefoil Hoodie ($56, originally $80; adidas.com): Add a touch of old-school style to your wardrobe this fall with a striped trefoil hoodie.

Adidas National Backpack ($35, originally $50; adidas.com): Whether you're heading to class or to the office, a sleek, waterproof backpack that can fit your laptop, gym gear and supplies is essential.

Note: The prices above reflects the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.