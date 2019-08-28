(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- Dorian has strengthened into a hurricane as it barrels toward Puerto Rico and Florida.
-- Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson announced he will resign at the end of the year, citing health concerns.
-- Trump thinks Fox News isn't doing enough to promote his presidency in tweets questioning the network's loyalty.
-- Queen Elizabeth agreed to suspend UK Parliament in a move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could clear a path for a no-deal Brexit.
-- Theo Campbell of "The Challenge" was blinded in one eye after he says someone popped a bottle of champagne near his face in Ibiza.
-- Former Defense Secretary James Mattis rejected Trump's preference for American isolationism in a new essay.
-- UFC fighter Paige VanZant says she makes more on Instagram than she does in fights.
-- As flames burn through Brazil's rainforest, the Amazon's delicate balance of ecosystems starts to unravel.